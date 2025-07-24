Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Dana has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Dana Price Performance

Dana stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Dana has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

