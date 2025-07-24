Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.
Dacotah Banks Trading Down 1.6%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $391.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.03.
About Dacotah Banks
Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.
