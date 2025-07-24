DA Davidson Upgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to “Hold”

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APPN. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Appian

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $9,549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,430,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,339,345.53. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,018,625 shares of company stock worth $64,544,615. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,839,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Appian by 1,244.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.