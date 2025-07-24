DA Davidson Raises Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target to $32.00

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Shares of Bay Commercial Bank stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.53. Bay Commercial Bank has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Bay Commercial Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 273,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

