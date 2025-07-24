DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MSA Earnings

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety Incorporporated’s current full-year earnings is $8.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MSA Safety Incorporporated’s FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.16 and its 200-day moving average is $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.84. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 27.65%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety Incorporporated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth $838,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth $550,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

