DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for SFNC Q3 Earnings

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFNC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 18.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 66.93%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

