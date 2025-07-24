DA Davidson Estimates Comerica’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI downgraded Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Comerica Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

