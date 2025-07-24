Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.04% and a negative net margin of 41.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

