Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 21st

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide services related to protecting computer systems, networks and data from digital threats. These companies may offer products such as firewalls, antivirus software, encryption tools and security consulting. Investing in cybersecurity stocks lets investors tap into the sector’s growth potential driven by rising demand for digital defenses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.05. 23,819,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,149,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.89. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.04. 1,478,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,682. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.54. 2,118,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,114. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.58 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10.

