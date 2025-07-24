Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Crown Castle stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,990. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

