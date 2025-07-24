CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $520.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $461.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.30. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

