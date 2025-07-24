Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $116,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,737,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,068.32. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $118,575.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Arora Ashish sold 53,489 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $317,724.66.

On Monday, July 7th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $394,200.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $373,200.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $370,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

