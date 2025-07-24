Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

In other news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 392,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,923,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 445,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,375.50. The trade was a 46.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 406,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,473 in the last ninety days. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crexendo Stock Up 1.7%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Crexendo Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.15.

CXDO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crexendo

Crexendo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.