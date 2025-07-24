Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,664,420.12. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $1,141,758.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 467,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,550,519.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock worth $85,302,680 over the last three months. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 138,686 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after buying an additional 543,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

