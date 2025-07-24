Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Credicorp stock opened at $236.74 on Thursday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

