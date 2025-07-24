Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $5,532,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $188.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.88. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.