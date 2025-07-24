CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.67. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 51,811 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CPS Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

