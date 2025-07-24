Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,632 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Corteva worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 774.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

