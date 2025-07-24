Corps Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.01 and a 200-day moving average of $471.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

