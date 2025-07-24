Cormark Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

HBM opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$15.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock valued at $447,953. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

