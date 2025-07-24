Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) Insider Purchases £19,823.76 in Stock

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) insider Chris Goulden purchased 220,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,823.76 ($26,934.46).

LON:CNS opened at GBX 9.63 ($0.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.54. Corero Network Security plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.30 ($0.40). The stock has a market cap of £61.70 million, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

