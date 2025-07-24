Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Sells $45,319.35 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 615 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $45,319.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,801,955.30. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after purchasing an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

