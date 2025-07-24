Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). In a filing disclosed on June 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Copart stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) on 5/12/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 5/12/2025.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

