Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Western Union by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

