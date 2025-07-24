Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.81. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

