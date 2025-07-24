Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,717.28. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

