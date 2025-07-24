Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 107,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 268.8% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 353,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 97,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 297.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 711,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

