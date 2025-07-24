Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.