Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $675,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 237.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.