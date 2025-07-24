Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $571,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,282,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in Ventas by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,431,000 after buying an additional 1,754,494 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,456,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,588 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,190 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:VTR opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

