Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $630.08 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $633.72. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.54 and a 200 day moving average of $402.41.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

