Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,380 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

