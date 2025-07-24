Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 134,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 98,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 442.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.3%

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

