Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 9 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR opened at $7,899.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,309.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,391.97. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $106.35 by $2.19. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

