Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 40,801 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after buying an additional 1,245,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dropbox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,415,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after buying an additional 262,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,419,666.36. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,253.60. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,222,130 over the last 90 days. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

