Contrasting Ventas (NYSE:VTR) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 2.80% 1.36% 0.56% Diversified Healthcare Trust -19.38% -14.46% -5.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Diversified Healthcare Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $5.08 billion 5.93 $81.15 million $0.33 202.53 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.50 billion 0.56 -$370.26 million ($1.22) -2.84

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ventas has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ventas and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 2 8 2 3.00 Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 1 0 1 2.33

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $72.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ventas pays out 581.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ventas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ventas beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

