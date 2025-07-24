Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) EVP James O. Bourdeau Sells 821 Shares

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of STZ opened at $176.18 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.71%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

