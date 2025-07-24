ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.1% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of COP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

