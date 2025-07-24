Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($37.64).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,625 ($35.67) to GBX 2,700 ($36.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,960 ($40.22) to GBX 3,000 ($40.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,650 ($36.01) to GBX 2,750 ($37.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,640.43 ($35.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,287 ($31.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,853 ($38.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,565.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,609.54.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

