Comparing Federal Screw Works (FSCR) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Federal Screw Works has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Screw Works’ peers have a beta of 3.11, indicating that their average stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Screw Works and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Screw Works $103.19 million -$910,000.00 -9.50 Federal Screw Works Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 10.87

Federal Screw Works’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Federal Screw Works. Federal Screw Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Federal Screw Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Federal Screw Works and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Screw Works -1.41% N/A N/A Federal Screw Works Competitors -1,305.32% -136.78% -5.83%

Summary

Federal Screw Works peers beat Federal Screw Works on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry. It also provides close tolerance machined products that are used in transmission valves, ball joints, steering gear bulkhead assemblies, torque converter hubs, and piston pins; and engineered nut products comprising prevailing torque nuts, free spinning nuts, slotted nuts, nut retainer assemblies, and nut washer assemblies to the automotive industry. In addition, the company offers cold form tooling products, which include assemblies, sleeves, dies, and punches; and complex cold formed parts, such as tie rod housings, valve lifter bodies, and suspension components. Federal Screw Works was founded in 1917 and is based in Romulus, Michigan.

