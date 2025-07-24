Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,532,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,808,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $140,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5%

CMCSA opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

