Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Shares of NYSE CBAN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

