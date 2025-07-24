Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI opened at $139.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

