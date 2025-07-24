Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,375,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,738,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CL opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

