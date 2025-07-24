Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Holdings Increased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 39,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 120.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

