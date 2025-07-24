CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.15 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

