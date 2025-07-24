CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $276.48 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.25 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.54.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $3,152,410. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

