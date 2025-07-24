Close Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,513,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IonQ by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 698,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IonQ by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 688,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 569,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $136,550,889.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,244.77. This trade represents a 90.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $104,783,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 711,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,721,555.58. This trade represents a 78.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,191,850 shares of company stock worth $360,519,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Trading Up 3.0%

IONQ opened at $43.22 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IONQ. DA Davidson cut their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

