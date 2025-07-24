Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,720,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $269.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

