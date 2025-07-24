Christopher B. Lamson Sells 2,500 Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $154,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $707,222.75. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

Shares of ODC stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $890.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $63.82.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Further Reading

